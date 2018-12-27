Mind Body 12.27.2018

Mind Body is being sold to a private equity company, but there’s no word yet if the software company will be leaving San Luis Obispo.

CEO and founder Rick Stollmeyer announced Monday that San Francisco based Vista Equity Partners was buying Mind Body for $1.9 billion. He says Mind Body will stay in the county.

Before he started Mind Body, Stollmeyer served as a submarine officer in the US navy. He’s a graduate of the naval academy. He developed the software when he was doing graduate work at Cal Poly, after he completed his service in the US navy.