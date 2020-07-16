Mineral Fire 7.16.2020

Did you see the smokey haze lingering over the north county yesterday? That smoke is from the Mineral Fire, which is burning in western Fresno county just outside Coalinga. So far, the fire has burned more than 14,300 acres since Monday afternoon. It is 15% contained. 60 structures are threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for all residents on Los Gatos Creek road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide road. Retired CDF fire battalion chief Richard Smithen is very familiar with that area. He says Mineral Springs road is named after some hot springs up in the hills west of Coalinga. Smithen says there used to be a hotel up there who attracted a lot of Hollywood stars.