Miss Mid-State Fair 7.18.2018

The California mid-state fair opens with the 49th annual miss mid-state fair pageant.

20-year-old Ashley Davis talked with KPRL after being named miss California mid state fair. Ashley says she’s very excited to win. Ashley Davis is a sixth generation descendant of a north county ranching family.

First runner up was 18-year-old Kimberly White of Oceano. Second runner up was 19-year-old Codie Wilshusen of San Miguel.

The California mid-state fair opens at noon today and runs through July 29th. The theme this year is “ole, it’s fiesta time!”