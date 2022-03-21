Missing Heritage Ranch Man 03.21.2022

Signs go up around the county as friends and family continue to search for a man missing from his home in Heritage Ranch.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office is also asking for your help in finding an at-risk Heritage Ranch man who has been missing for several days. The sheriff’s office received a report from a family member that 32-year-old Clayton Endes has been missing since March 4th. That’s the day he last made contact with a family member. He was believed to be having a mental health crisis. When deputies responded to his Heritage Ranch residence, Endes was not at the location, but his vehicle was. His personal and work phones were also both at the residence, according to the release.

Endes had asked neighbors if they could look after his dog for a couple days while “he went on a walkabout”.

He was last seen by his neighbors in a creek bed; he was wearing all black clothing with a jacket and beanie. Endes is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, bald with blue eyes.