Mission Days 4.05.2019

Mission Days at the San Antonio mission is tomorrow. Dominic Gregorio says there will be a lot of history at the Mission on Saturday.

Gregorio says archaeologist Dr. Robert Hoover and musician John Warren will be on hand. Gregorio says those who attend Mission Days tomorrow at Mission San Antonio will learn a lot about the first people to live in the San Antonio Valley.

Mission Days is tomorrow from 11-3 at Mission San Antonio. The cost is only $10 per car load. There will be an authentic California barbecued lunch available for purchase at the mission. Lots of cultural activities related to Mission Days in old California.