Mission Days Tomorrow 04.14.2023

You don’t have to be a fourth grader to appreciate Mission Days at the Mission San Antonio.
Joan Steele and her staff are preparing for tomorrow’s event. Mission Days is tomorrow from 11-3 at Mission San Antonio.
Admission is $20 per car.
There’s also mission era food available for $15 a plate. No bear meat this year, but some other great food will be available.
It’s a family event at Mission San Antonio tomorrow with costumed docents portraying soldiers, artisans and vaqueros.
There will be music, dancers and docent led tours.