Mission Days Tomorrow 04.14.2023

You don’t have to be a fourth grader to appreciate Mission Days at the Mission San Antonio.

Joan Steele and her staff are preparing for tomorrow’s event. Mission Days is tomorrow from 11-3 at Mission San Antonio.

Admission is $20 per car.

There’s also mission era food available for $15 a plate. No bear meat this year, but some other great food will be available.

It’s a family event at Mission San Antonio tomorrow with costumed docents portraying soldiers, artisans and vaqueros.

There will be music, dancers and docent led tours.