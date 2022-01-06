Mission Thrift Store 01.06.2022

Thieves broke a window and broke into the Mission Thrift store on Higuera street in San Luis early Tuesday morning.

They stole pocket knives and vintage playing cards. They broke into the cash register, but it did not have any money.

San Luis Obispo police are investigating the burglary. They’re checking security cameras at neighboring businesses. They say the area is frequented by transients. Homeless people walk up and down Higuera between downtown and the Prado Day Center on lower Higuera.

The Mission Thrift store generates revenue to support the Old Mission Elementary School, which dates back to 1876.