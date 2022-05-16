Mobile Home Fire 05.16.2022

Five mobile homes in Santa Margarita caught fire around noon Friday.

Santa Margarita fire chief Robert Guy says the fire spread quickly. He says it destroyed the homes in about three minutes. One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The fire spread quickly after one home was completely destroyed. Several chinchillas and dogs suffered injuries in the fire, but all pets are okay.

The cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross was at the scene Friday afternoon to help those who were displaced by the fire to find housing.