From Mothers For Peace to Moms For Liberty…

A big event Saturday in the north county for Moms For Liberty. Atascadero school board trustee Rebekah Koznek tells us the event will be held Saturday evening at a winery in Santa Margarita.

7-9 Saturday evening at Oyster Ridge on West Pozo road in Santa Margarita.

Several of the founders of Moms For Liberty will be on hand.