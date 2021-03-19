Monarch Butterflies Act 3.19.2021

Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing two bills that would allocate $155 million dollars to save western monarch butterflies who migrate through the central coast.

The Monarch Act would set aside $62.5 million dollars to implement a massive monarch butterfly conservation plan. The Monarch and Pollinator Highway Act would establish a federal grant program available to Native American tribes to carry out pollinator-friendly practices on roadways and highway rights-of-way. That would provide $5 million per fiscal year from 2022 to 2028. That’s about $30 million dollars.

Congressman Carbajal says he recently went to the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove and there weren’t any monarchs to be found. The population has dropped by 99% over the last 30 years.