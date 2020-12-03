Monolith on Atascadero Trail 12.03.2020

A mysterious metal object shows up along a hiking trail in Atascadero. The monolith is on Atascadero’s Pine Mountain trail.

It stands 12-feet tall and has three sides.

Officials don’t know when the object was placed there or by whom. Locals who hike that trail on a regular basis say it was a recent addition.

Pine Mountain is part of the Atascadero Land Preservation Society (ALPS). That group has no idea where the monolith came from.

You may be familiar with the discovery of a monolith last month in Utah. It later disappeared. Some unknown persons removed it.