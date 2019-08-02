Monterey Bay Aquarium 8.02.2019

Monterey Bay aquarium is hosting an adult sleep-over in honor of its 35th anniversary. The event is called “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Seaweed: an ’80’s Sleepover Party.” It’s named after the Eurythmics song, “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This.”

Tickets for the sleep over are $150 for aquarium members and $175 for non-members. The ticket includes a 1980’s dance party, games and a late-night movie. There’s also food.A build-your-own taco dinner, an ice cream sundae bar, beer, wine and a photo booth. You also get breakfast in the morning. The event is for adults only. Children are not allowed. It will be held Saturday night September 14th.