Monterey Bay Community Power 1.10.2020

The mayors of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay threw a figurative switch yesterday to convert their power to Monterey Bay Community Power.

Paso Robles is in the pipeline to switch to the collective next year. Back in April, MBCP front man JR Kilgore explained community choice energy to Paso Robles city council.

PG and E people are not allowed to discuss their role in the partnership, but Monterey Bay Community Power buys power from PG and E and uses their power lines to transport that power. So, yesterday San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay switched over to Monterey Bay Power Company.

Next year, Paso Robles throws the switch. Atascadero rejected MBCP. The county is still debating it.