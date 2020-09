Monterey Bay Community Power has a new name. The collective energy provider now calls itself, Central Coast Community Energy. That’s partly due to its expansion into San Luis Obispo county.

The cities of San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles joining the power collective.

Atascadero and San Luis Obispo county rejected invitations to join Monterey Bay Power. A county report indicated involvement in the energy collective creates a big financial risk for the county.