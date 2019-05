Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council received more information about the collective.

Collective promoter JR Killegrew says it’s a partnership with PG and E. Killegrew says he’s also meeting with the county supervisors.

The city council took action, by taking no action. The issue comes back before the council on May 21st.

There’s a workshop on the Monterey Bay Community Power Collective next Tuesday from 7-9 at the Paso Robles Inn.