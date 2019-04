Paso Robles city council hearing a report last night about Monterey Bay Community Power. It’s a collective which some cities in San Luis Obispo county have joined. JR Kilgore of MBCP explained the “Community Choice Energy Opportunity.”

The presentation by Monterey Bay Community Power was informational only. The council did not take action other than to direct staff to bring back the necessary resolution and ordinance to discuss joining the Monterey Bay Community Power program.