Monterey Bay Power in Atascadero 6.27.2019

Monterey Bay Community Power won over the cities of San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Paso Robles.

At the rotunda Tuesday night, JR Killegrew of Monterey Bay Community Power pitched Atascadero city council. Killigrew says Monterey Bay Community Power calculated the cost savings for Atascadero, and the savings is in the millions for the city and its residents.

The city council asked a lot of questions of Killigrew about his presentation. The public was also given the opportunity to weigh in on Monterey Bay Community Power.

Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi spoke against putting the item on the agenda in early august. Councilwoman Susan Funk disagreed. Funk says now is the time to make a decision on Monterey Bay Community Power. Mayor Heather Moreno will make a decision on July 9th, whether or not to put the Monterey Bay Community Power on the agenda August 13th, before the deadline for getting Atascadero into the collective for next year.