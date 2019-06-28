Moon Rocks 6.28.2019

Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon. Those Apollo astronauts returned from the moon with hundreds of pounds of moon rocks.

For the first time in decades, NASA is about to open some of those pristine samples and let geologists take a crack at them with 21st century technology. Some say it’s a fitting way to celebrate the 50th anniversary, to bring those moon rocks out for examination. NASA says it’s sort of a coincidence.

Incidentally, the white house wants to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.