More Charges 9.06.2018

More charges filed against a 40-year-old Arroyo Grande man accused of breaking into the homes and apartments of young women in San Luis and sexually assaulting them.

The district attorney’s office filing more criminal charges yesterday, including forcible rape, against Arthur Tiofilo Rocha of Arroyo Grande. He’s accused of three charges of forcible rape and other charges of burglary and making criminal threats.

He previously faced six felony charges.

It’s now up to 14 felony charges.

Yesterday, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In searching his Arroyo Grande apartment, police found evidence from an alleged sexual assault in July. The search also turned up numerous items of women’s clothing, primarily undergarments, as well as jewelry and photographs.