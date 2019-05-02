Morning Missile Launch 5.02.2019

An unarmed Minuteman missile Three Intercontinental Ballistic missile blasted off from Vandenberg air force base early yesterday morning. The launch occurred at 2:42 am.

The test launch checks the effectiveness and accuracy of the nation’s defense system. The issue is the ability of the US military to react to a missile being fired from North Korea, Iran or China.

Meanwhile, Space X delays the launch of its next rocket. Space X was expected to launch a series of satellites for the Canadian space agency between May 16th and 22nd. That launch has been delayed to late May.

The launch is expected to carry three radar-based, earth imaging satellites into orbit for the county’s radar-sat constellation program.

Those satellites will be used for maritime surveillance, disaster management and monitoring ecosystems. That launch is expected to occur at Vandenberg air force base near Lompoc.