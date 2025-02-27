Morro Bay Council Votes to Extend Battery Storage Facility Ban 2.27.2025

In late January, the Morro Bay city council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that prohibits battery energy storage systems within city limits.

This ordinance was approved following the fire that broke out in Moss Landing on January 16th, and was made in response to a proposal for a 600-megawatt battery storage system in the city’s limits. This ordinance would have been active for only 45 days, but could be extended.

In its meeting on Tuesday, the Morro Bay city council once again unanimously approved an extension to this emergency ordinance. This extension lasts for two years, going through January 2027.

The city says this will allow time for staff to research and develop permanent regulations for battery storage facilities.