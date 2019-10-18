Morro Bay Cyclist 10.18.2019

A man riding a bicycle in Morro Bay Wednesday night was seriously injured in a hit and run accident.

Around 7 Wednesday night, the 55-year-old man was struck while riding his bicycle north on Quintana road. The cyclist was in the bike lane on the east side of the road when he was struck by vehicle also traveling northbound. The bicyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Morro Bay police believe the vehicle may be a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado truck, royal or dark navy blue in color. It likely has damage to the left front of the vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information call either the police or if you want to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.