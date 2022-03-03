Morro Bay Harbor Dept to Refurbish Lifeguard Tower 03.03.2022

The Morro Bay Harbor Department is working to upgrade one of its three lifeguard towers ahead of the summer season.

Improvements are being made in a warehouse off the end of the Embarcadero where the stand is getting new paint and fiberglass work.

Lifeguard towers are not inexpensive but they can last quite a long time if they’re properly maintained and occasionally go through refurbishment,” said Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

Another tower was refurbished just a few years ago thanks to money raised by Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

The group is now helping to raise money to finish the current refurbishment process.

The total cost is $10,000 and around 60 percent of that money has already been raised.

You can donate by visiting the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Departments website at: friendsofthembhd.org.

The towers will be put out sometime in late May or early June.