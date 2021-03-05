Morro Bay High School 3.05.2021

In the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, corruption that resonates in Paso Robles.

After an outside investigation into alleged mishandling of funds at Morro Bay high school, one teacher resigns and the principal is reassigned to the classroom. The investigation was conducted by an independent firm hired by the school district.

The investigation initiated after allegations surfaced that automotive technology teacher James Bueno mishandled donations of vehicles and revenue from auto sales.

Bueno says it was a club on campus, and that’s how they always did it. He says he and the district reached a settlement deal. He resigned in November and was paid a $48 thousand dollars severance package for resigning.

The principal was put on paid administrative leave in December. He will be re-assigned to a teaching position in July. His pay will be readjusted when he is reassigned in July.