Morro Bay Hosting Ironman Triathlon This Year w/Changes 03.29.2024

The city of Morro Bay hosted its first Ironman triathlon last year, which saw two thousand athletes and over six thousand spectators.

This year the triathlon will return in May, addressing some of the concerns raised by residents and businesses from the previous year.

This year, the triathlon will be held on a Sunday afternoon rather than on Saturday, letting businesses get the most out of the increase in visitors from the weekend.

The harbor closures for the swim portion will last only until that portion is completed, and the number of full road closures necessary for the race will be reduced.

An informational meeting for the triathlon will be on Friday, April 19th from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Morro Bay community center.