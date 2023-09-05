Morro Bay Hosting Workshop on Roadway Safety Plan 9.05.2023

The city of Morro Bay is developing a local roadway safety plan, a data-driven technical analysis that prioritizes safety improvements based on existing factors and causes of collisions in the community.

The city has announced that it is hosting a public workshop to both educate the public about the project and hear from residents about their thoughts and concerns on street safety.

The workshop will be tomorrow at 5:30 in the Veterans Memorial building in Morro Bay. The city says it will be hosting additional public meetings as the project progresses.

The safety plan is funded by a Caltrans grant.