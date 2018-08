Paso Robles is not the only city getting new hotels.

Two new hotels going up on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay. They, however, are boutique hotels. Not nearly as big as the hotel under construction down the hill from Joe’s Place on Spring street.

In Morro Bay, the Off The Hook building at 833 Embarcadero is getting a new development which includes an eight-room boutique hotel on the second floor. There will also be restaurant space, a yogurt shop and ground floor retail.