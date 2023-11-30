Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade This Saturday 11.30.2023

The official Morro Bay lighted boat parade will take place this Saturday from 6:30 to 8 pm.

The Morro Bay fishing, leisure, and yachting community will take to the water with boats adorned with dazzling and vibrant lights, and sail along the bay for this free event. Viewing areas are all along the Embarcadero, from Tidelands park to Morro rock. Restaurants will also have window seating.

The Rotary Club of Morro Bay encourages parking and walking to Embarcadero to avoid parking challenges along the waterfront.

If rain or wind causes unsafe waters on Saturday, the parade will take place the following day on Sunday, December 3rd. If Sunday is canceled due to weather, the parade will be rescheduled for 2024.