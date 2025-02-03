Morro Bay Man Arrested For Drawing Bayonet During Public Comment 2.03.2025

A man who regularly speaks during public comment at the Morro Bay city council meetings, 28-year-old Kiernen Cottle, was arrested by police after he drew a bayonet during public comment.

This occurred on the January 28th city council meeting for Morro Bay, where Cottle is seen on video unsheathing a bayonet, holding it above his head while speaking, and sheathing it before wrapping it back in a towel and sitting down when his comment was over.

He was later arrested for violating California penal code 171b(a3), prohibiting people from carrying a knife longer than four inches in a public building or meeting.