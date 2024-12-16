Morro Bay Police Seeking Assistance in Finding Missing Teen 12.16.2024

The Morro Bay police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen, first reported missing nearly two months ago.

On October 17th, 14-year-old Daniel Tovar was reported missing by his father, one day since the boy was last seen. Two months ago, Tovar’s family believed that he went with an acquaintance to Oregon; Morro Bay police have been working with authorities in Oregon to locate Tovar.

However, last week, Tovar’s cell phone showed that he was back on the central coast. Morro Bay police do not believe kidnapping or foul play are a factor in this case, and his family believes that a friend is helping to hide him.

Anyone with information on Tovar or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay police department. He is 5’7”, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and a chipped front right tooth.