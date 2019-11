Last week, Paso Robles held a ribbon cutting for their new tertiary treatment facility at the water treatment plant.

This week, Morro Bay leaders learn the construction of their new water reclamation facility is delayed by concerns over the red legged frog. None of those frogs have been seen since 1996 in the Morro Bay area.

City manager Scott Collins they have to be sure that the plant will not impact the frogs.

The environmental concerns will delay construction several months in Morro Bay.