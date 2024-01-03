Morro Rock Parking Lot Closed 01.03.2024

The Morro rock parking lot will be closed through Friday for repairs.

Crews will be filling potholes and reinforcing the rock wall that has received damage from hazardous waves. Previously, the city of Morro Bay also issued road closures for the 1700 block of Embarcadero to clear out debris.

The city of Morro Bay says that hazardous waves will return this week, with the possibility of waves reaching 10 to 18 feet through Saturday. The waves this week, however, will not be as severe as last week.

The city of Morro Bay will continue to provide updates on social media.