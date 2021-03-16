Motel Robbery 3.16.2021

A motel clerk fought off two suspects who broke into the Economy Inn early yesterday on Spring street in Paso Robles and demanded money.

The clerk says the robbers rang the bell around one yesterday morning. They first requested a room, but the clerk told them the motel was full. Then they returned a few minutes later, kicked in the door and demanded money.

Police say that one suspect had a long-bladed object. The other had hard knuckles. The clerk fought back against the robbers. The clerk pushed one suspect out of the office while the other attacked from behind. Eventually, the attackers fled on foot into an alley near the motel.

Police caught pictures of the suspects, but not the suspects. They may be homeless people living in the area, or they may have walked from their vehicle to the motel.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.