Mother Goose on the Loose 5.30.2019

Mother Goose on the Loose is growing.
The baby story time will now be twice every Thursday at the Paso Robles library 10:30 and 11:30. Mother Goose on the Loose uses interactive play, rhymes, songs, and musical instruments. It’s an early literacy program for infants up to 18 months.
There’s also a toddler story time for children 1-3 every Friday at 10:30 and 11:30.
Preschool story time every Monday at the same times.
Grade-school story time is for elementary school-aged children every Wednesday at 2:30.
Its’ all free, but space is limited. Free admission tickets are available at the children’s desk before the programs.