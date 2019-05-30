Mother Goose on the Loose 5.30.2019

Mother Goose on the Loose is growing.

The baby story time will now be twice every Thursday at the Paso Robles library 10:30 and 11:30. Mother Goose on the Loose uses interactive play, rhymes, songs, and musical instruments. It’s an early literacy program for infants up to 18 months.

There’s also a toddler story time for children 1-3 every Friday at 10:30 and 11:30.

Preschool story time every Monday at the same times.

Grade-school story time is for elementary school-aged children every Wednesday at 2:30.

Its’ all free, but space is limited. Free admission tickets are available at the children’s desk before the programs.