Mother’s Day Event at Charles Paddock Zoo This Weekend 5.10.2024

The Charles Paddock Zoo invites all community members to its 13th annual Sweet Adventure for Mother’s day.

On Sunday, May 12th, from 10 am to noon, the Sweet Adventure lineup will include samples from A-town Humble Pie, Bramble Pie Company and Icing Smiles, and other sweets and treats available.

Guests can also participate in zookeeper talks about the animal mothers at the zoo, like the mongoose lemur or caribbean flamingos.

Mother’s Day Sweet Adventure will be included with general admission tickets to the zoo.