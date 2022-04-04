Motorcycle Crash Saturday 04.04.2022

A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in San Miguel caused major injuries to a San Miguel man.

Around 5:30 Saturday afternoon, the driver of a Honda civic was making a left turn from Verde place onto River road. He had to stop for an oncoming car. He ended up stopping in the path of a motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Ethan Carrol of San Miguel.

The motorcycle collided with the front of the civic. Carrol suffered major injuries and was transported to Twin Cities hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured. River road was shut down for one half hour.