Motorcyclist 8.22.2019

A motorcyclist seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer rig on highway one just north of Cayucos.

28-year-old Dwight Pereira Bristot of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina was riding a Harley Davidson around 11:40 Tuesday morning just south of Villa Creek road when he entered into a construction zone. A semi ahead of him was slowing to about ten miles per hour in the construction zone. Birstot’s motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck. He was ejected from the motorcycle, struck the back of the semi and came to rest in the northbound traffic lane. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.