Mountain Brook Accusation 12.10.2019

No new information on the suspension of pastor Thom O’Leary, who is on leave from Mountain Brook church after vague allegations surfaced on a Facebook post by an author and member of the church.

Two weeks ago, Tina Swithin published a post that detailed allegations of inappropriate groping and possible substance abuse.

The church is doing an investigation, but a meeting held at the church Sunday afternoon, leaders said there is nothing new to report.

Board members told church goers at that congregational meeting that the accusations against O’Leary were credible, but that the investigation is not yet complete.