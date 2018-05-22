Mountain Lion Attack 5.21.2018

Two men riding mountain bikes in Washington state were attacked by a mountain lion.

Initially, they did what they were told to do. They got off their bikes, faced the cougar and shouted at it. When the mountain lion charged, one man struck it with his bicycle. They they got on their bikes again, the cougar returned, biting one of them on the head and shaking him. The second cyclist ran, which inspired the cougar. The cat dropped the first victim and pounced on the second man, killing him. Then, it dragged the man back to its den. Rescuers found the body of one man in the apparent den of the mountain lion. They shot and killed it.

There are about 2,000 cougars in Washington state. Until the 60’s the state paid hunters a bounty for killing them. Encounters with humans are rare. This is the first fatal cougar attack in the state in 94 years.

In North America, there have been 25 deadly attacks in the past century, but more attacks over the past 20 years than in the previous 80 experts say people who encounter mountain lions should not run, but face the cougar, speak firmly and slowly back and appear as large as possible. The intent is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger. Some are saying hikers and bikers should carry 45’s.