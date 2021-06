The historic Mozzi’s Saloon in Cambria reopens after being closed during the pandemic.

The saloon dates back to the 1800’s, but a fire destroyed the original saloon in the early 1920’s. The entire building was rebuilt in 1922.

Mozzi’s is located at 2262 Main street in downtown Cambria.

Opens up at noon on weekends.

They have a website too, so you can check out the look of the historic saloon on the internet.