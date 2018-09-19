Mural Process 9.19.2018

Paso Robles adopts new rules on murals on private buildings downtown.

The example which most are familiar with is the mural on the Spring Seafood Bar and Grill building, located at 1215 Spring street. The plan presented was what community development director Warren Frace described as the Portland process, whereby neighbors meet with the artist before it’s approved. Another councilman raised the question of someone painting on a building a sign which others found offensive.

Ultimately, the city council changes the way murals are approved in the city, although the proposal will come back before the council for a second reading. The vote was 3-1 with Jim Reed casting the dissenting vote.