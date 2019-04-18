Murder 4.18.2019

Two Atascadero murders back in the late 70’s finally solved thanks to DNA evidence and hard work by sheriff’s detective Clint Cole.

Jane Antunez and Patricia Dwyer were each sexually assaulted and stabbed to death by an unknown assailant. DNA linked Arthur Rudy Martinez to the murders. The DNA evidence was supported by a witness. Detective Clint Cole showed that witness a picture of Arthur Rudy Martinez.

June Antunez was murdered in 1977. Patricia Dwyer was murdered in 1978. The women did not know each other, but each frequented the Tally Ho Bar in Atascadero. They had friends in common. After committing the two murders, Arthur Rudy Martinez left the area for Spokane, Washington. He was arrested there for numerous robberies and rapes. He escaped from jail and lived in Fresno for a number of years. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he turned himself in to prison authorities so he could receive medical care. He died in prison in 2014.

Sheriff Parkinson says Martinez was positively identified as the murderer of the two Atascadero women, thanks to DNA evidence collected at the scene of the original murders. Officials tracked down a girlfriend of Martinez who lived with him in Fresno. They used an old razor of his from her medicine cabinet to confirm Martinez DNA. The witness sheriff Parkinson spoke of corroborated the DNA evidence.

Anyone with additional information about Arthur Rudy Martinez is asked to call detective Clint Cole at the San Luis Obsipo county sheriff’s department.