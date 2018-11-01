Murder In Grover Beach 11.01.2018

A murder in Grover Beach is raising a lot of questions.

On October 25th, police officers conducting a welfare check at a condominium found the body of 64-year-old Athena Valentiny. She had been stabbed to death.

Valentiny worked as a nurse at the Men’s Colony prison. According to Cal Coast Times….early last month, a mayoral candidate in Grover Beach met with Valentiny to discuss her concerns about noise and building code violations at the church next to her home. She told Liz Doukas that bus loads of illegal immigrants were being transported to the church in the middle of the night. She says the immigrants would then pay a church representative before dispersing into the neighborhood. She told Doukas that she was afraid she would be victimized because of her complaint.

Athena Valentiny was found stabbed to death shortly after she complained about the building code violations. The investigation into her murder is underway.