Murder in Grover Beach 11.08.2018

Police make an arrest in that stabbing murder in Grover Beach.

On October 25th, police officers conducting a welfare check at a condominium found the body of 64-year-old Athena Valentiny. She had been stabbed to death.

Valentiny worked as a nurse at the California Men’s Colony correctional institute. District attorney Dan Dow has filed charges against the woman’s son, 26-year-old Levente Laszlo Lazar. He was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana on Tuesday. He is being held at the Monroe county correctional center in Bloomington, Indiana awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo county.