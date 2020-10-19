Murder Suspects in Paso 10.19.2020

Paso Robles police have identified two suspects in that murder which took place Thursday afternoon at the north end of Spring street.

They’re identified as 21-year-old Jose Campoverde, and 20-year-old Cayetano Osegueda, police call them “persons of interest” in Thursday’s deadly shooting.

Police say the victim of the shooting in the parking lot at J & J Liquor store was 27-year-old Oliver Nungaray of Hanford.

The murder occurred in the liquor store parking lot located at 3355 Spring street in Paso Robles.

Another man who was wounded was an acquaintance of the two suspects.

Campoverde and Osegueda remain at large. Police say the murder was gang related.