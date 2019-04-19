Murder Victims 4.19.2019

We learn more today about the two women murdered in Atascadero forty years ago.

This week, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office identifies the man who killed them. He’s a convicted rapist from Fresno named Arthur Rudy Martinez. He died in prison back in 2014.

Jane Morton Antunez was killed in November of 1977. She was divorced with a 13-year-old daughter who lived with her father in Oregon. Antunez graduated from Atascadero high school in 1965. She worked for the county welfare department in the early 70’s, but left to care for her ailing mother.

Patricia Dwyer was stabbed to death in her rented home on Del Rio road in Atascadero. She worked as a psychiatric technician at Atascadero State Hospital. Her body was found inside her home in January of 1978.

DNA evidence and conscientious work by the county sheriff’s department finally solved the two 40-year-old murder cases this week. Martinez was a serial rapist. He died in prison in 2014 after turning himself in when he learned he had terminal cancer.