Murderer Dies in San Quentin 6.02.2021

At San Quentin prison Monday, a convicted sex offender and murderer from San Luis Obispo county found dead in his cell.

Back in 1986, Richard Allen Benson molested, tortured and killed a Nipomo woman and her three young children. The kids were ages 23 months to four years.

Benson was a parolee with a history of child molestation convictions. During sentencing, the prosecutor told the judge, “There’s no redeeming quality to his defendant.”

On Monday, Benson was found unresponsive in his cell on death row in San Quentin. He did not have a cell mate, so foul play is not suspected.

The Marin county sheriff’s office coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.