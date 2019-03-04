Mysterious Monster Fish 3.04.2019

A mysterious monster fish washed up recently on a remote beach near Santa Barbara.

A seven-foot long disc-shaped fish was found on Santa Barbara’s coal oil point reserve. It’s seven feet long and seven feet wide. Looks like a large disc. It has no tail and no teeth. Just sharp fins that it flaps like a bird flying under water.

Scientists identified the mysterious fish as a Hoodwinker Sunfish. It’s only the second sighting in the northern hemisphere. They are indigenous to the waters around Australia.

Former professional surfer Todd Potter of Templeton says el Nino occasionally carries exotic fish from the southern hemisphere north to local beaches.