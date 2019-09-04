Nacimiento Crash 9.04.2019

The CHP is still looking for any witnesses to the fatal crash Monday afternoon on Nacimiento Lake drive. The accident occurred at 2:09, just east of San Marcos road.

The CHP says 51-year-old Jeffery Mcnerney of Paso Robles was driving his 2015 dodge charger eastbound with one passenger in the car, 45-year-old Bobbi Jo Bainconnor, also of Paso Robles. Meanwhile, 58-year-old John Kudla was driving westbound in a 2011 Ford F-150 pick up. He also had one passenger, 59-year-old Denise Kudla. The dodge crossed the double yellow lines to pass another eastbound vehicle, and it collided head on with Kudla’s pick up.

Mcnerney and Bainconnor were pronounced dead at the scene. Denise Kudla was transported to a local trauma center where she died from her injuries. John Kudla drove to a hospital where he was treated for cuts and lacerations.

Anyone who saw the accident or witnessed McNerney driving eastbound on Nacimiento Lake drive prior to the accident is encouraged to contact officer Newby at the Templeton CHP office.