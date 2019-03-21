Naked Mannequins 3.21.2019

In Santa Rosa, Jason Windus built a fence around his backyard, but a neighbor objected, so the neighbor went to the city council. The neighbor apparently wanted to be able to see what Jason had going on in his backyard. So, Jason got a bunch of fashion dummies and placed the naked mannequins around his backyard like they were having a garden party.

Some are seated in wicker chairs around a matching table. Another is standing with her arms over her head. He wrote a sign and placed it on top of a nearby wooden barrel. It says, ‘Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city.” Jason says, “They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to.”